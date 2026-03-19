Lazar Samardzic headshot

Lazar Samardzic News: Finds the target against Bayern Munich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Samardzic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) and 12 passes in 33 minutes in Wednesday's 4-1 loss versus Bayern Munich.

Samardzic came off the bench as Charles De Ketelaere returned to the XI following an injury and punched it in with a header attacking the far post on a corner kick. He has scored three of his seven seasonal goals in the last seven matches. posting 14 shots (seven on target), nine chances created and 27 crosses during that stretch. His minutes are bound to decrease with the start now healthy.

Lazar Samardzic
Atalanta
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