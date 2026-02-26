Lazar Samardzic News: Nets game-winning penalty
Samardzic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Samardzic would come up with a massive goal Wednesday after the club earned a late penalty, scoring from the spot in extra time to send his club to the knockout stages on the final kick of the game. This gives him consecutive games with a goal after scoring off the bench in league play against Napoli. That said, he is now up to three goals in UCL play this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lazar Samardzic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lazar Samardzic See More