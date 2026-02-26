Lazar Samardzic headshot

Lazar Samardzic News: Nets game-winning penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Samardzic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Samardzic would come up with a massive goal Wednesday after the club earned a late penalty, scoring from the spot in extra time to send his club to the knockout stages on the final kick of the game. This gives him consecutive games with a goal after scoring off the bench in league play against Napoli. That said, he is now up to three goals in UCL play this campaign.

