Lazar Samardzic News: Nets game-winning penalty

Samardzic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Samardzic would come up with a massive goal Wednesday after the club earned a late penalty, scoring from the spot in extra time to send his club to the knockout stages on the final kick of the game. This gives him consecutive games with a goal after scoring off the bench in league play against Napoli. That said, he is now up to three goals in UCL play this campaign.