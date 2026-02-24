Lazar Samardzic headshot

Lazar Samardzic News: Scores game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Samardzic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Samardzic's second half headed effort Sunday gave Atalanta a 2-1 edge and proved decisive in their victory over Napoli. The attacker entered the fray to begin the second half and protected his backline with two tackles (two won), two interceptions and two clearances. Samardzic's goal breaks a goal drought stretching across 13 appearances (four starts) in all competitions dating back to Nov. 2025.

Lazar Samardzic
Atalanta
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lazar Samardzic See More
