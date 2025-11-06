Samardzic decided the game in the 89th minute, curling a left-footed shot past Geronimo Rulli from outside the box after a controversial sequence in the other box a few seconds earlier that left the Marseille players exposed late in the game. His vision and precision turned a defensive grind into three points after coming off the bench. Samardzic has now scored two goals in four appearances off the bench in the Champions League, possibly convincing coach Ivan Juric to give him a chance in the starting XI next time.