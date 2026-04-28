Lazar Samardzic News: Sound cameo versus Cagliari

Samardzic created two scoring chances and recorded four crosses (two accurate), one tackle (one won) and one corner in 13 minutes in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Cagliari.

Samardzic tried to provide a spark late in the game and put up good numbers, but Atalanta didn't find the equalizer. He continues to operate behind Charles De Ketelaere. He has scored once and logged three shots (two on target), two chances created and five crosses (two accurate) in his last five displays (one start).