Lazar Samardzic News: Strong service volume

Samardzic had nine crosses and eight corners but only three of his crosses were considered accurate in the 2-2 draw. The midfielder will need to be more efficient for Atalanta to break Bayern Munich in the UCL Round of 16 first leg. Bayern only allowed eight goals in their eight UCL group stage games.