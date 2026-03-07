Lazar Samardzic headshot

Lazar Samardzic News: Strong service volume

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Samardzic recorded one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Udinese.

Samardzic had nine crosses and eight corners but only three of his crosses were considered accurate in the 2-2 draw. The midfielder will need to be more efficient for Atalanta to break Bayern Munich in the UCL Round of 16 first leg. Bayern only allowed eight goals in their eight UCL group stage games.

Lazar Samardzic
Atalanta
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lazar Samardzic See More
