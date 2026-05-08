Lazar Stefanovic Injury: Foot injury confirmed

Stefanovic is out for the time being due to a foot injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Stefanovic is a new addition to Toronto's already extensive injury report this matchday, and at this point, the club's injury situation has become one of the defining stories of the MLS season. He's a midfielder who has contributed in rotation for the club without being a regular fantasy starter. No timetable has been given, and Toronto's injury list now stands at ten players out and one questionable.