Lazar Stefanovic headshot

Lazar Stefanovic Injury: Foot injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 2:33pm

Stefanovic is out for the time being due to a foot injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Stefanovic is a new addition to Toronto's already extensive injury report this matchday, and at this point, the club's injury situation has become one of the defining stories of the MLS season. He's a midfielder who has contributed in rotation for the club without being a regular fantasy starter. No timetable has been given, and Toronto's injury list now stands at ten players out and one questionable.

Lazar Stefanovic
Toronto FC
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