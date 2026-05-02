Lazar Stefanovic Injury: Subs off with knock Saturday

Stefanovic was forced to exit Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes after getting hurt at the end of the first half, Waking the Red reports.

Stefanovic could have suffered an injury during his first MLS start of the season, but his exact status is still unclear. The event of a serious issue would add yet another problem to an injury-plagued Toronto squad, with rookie Micah Chisholm and the recently recovered Walker Zimmerman now emerging as the fittest options among central defenders.