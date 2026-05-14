Lazar Stefanovic Injury: Will miss multiple weeks

Stefanovic (foot) suffered a broken fifth metatarsal and is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Manager Robin Fraser confirmed the injury, meaning Toronto will be without another body on defense -- a line that's already missing Matheus Pereira (groin) and Benjamin Kuscevic (groin). Stefanovic should be able to return to action at some point after the World Cup.