Leander Dendoncker Injury: Likely done for season

Dendoncker (undisclosed) is the only absentee from Thursday's training session and is very unlikely to feature again for Real Oviedo this season, according to Pablo Fernandez of La Voz de Asturias.

Dendoncker's prolonged absence without any clear return timeline effectively ends his involvement in what has been a difficult campaign for the Belgian midfielder at Oviedo. The rest of the squad trained without issues under coach Guillermo Almada as the club prepares for what could be a must-win fixture, sitting nine points from safety with four games remaining in their fight against relegation. If Dendoncker doesn't return this season, he would end the campaign with one goal, 36 tackles and 34 clearances across 19 La Liga appearances (15 starts).