Leander Dendoncker headshot

Leander Dendoncker Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Dendoncker (undisclosed) will remain out for the time being due to injury, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Dendoncker missed the last match due to injury and will remain sidelined for the time being since he still wasn't back in team training as of Saturday. The Belgian has lost his starting spot since the arrival of new coach Guillermo Almada, so his absence should have only a limited impact on the current starting XI.

Leander Dendoncker
Oviedo
