Leander Dendoncker Injury: Remains out

Dendoncker missed the last match due to injury and will remain sidelined for the time being since he still wasn't back in team training as of Saturday. The Belgian has lost his starting spot since the arrival of new coach Guillermo Almada, so his absence should have only a limited impact on the current starting XI.