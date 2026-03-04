Leander Dendoncker Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Dendoncker (undisclosed) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano due to injury, according to Ramon Julio Garcia from El Comercio.

Dendoncker picked up some muscle discomfort during the final training session ahead of Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano and will not be available for Real Oviedo. The Belgian is expected to be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue, though his absence does not affect the starting squad since he has lost his starting role and has only made a few appearances off the bench in recent weeks.