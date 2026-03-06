Leander Dendoncker headshot

Leander Dendoncker Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Dendoncker (undisclosed) is not expected to be available Monday against Espanyol, according to La Voz De Asturias.

Dendoncker didn't play against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, and the fact that he was unable to train Friday means he's very unlikely to return to action for Monday's clash. Dendoncker was a regular starter earlier in the season, but he has lost his role of late, so his absence won't affect the squad too much.

Leander Dendoncker
Oviedo
More Stats & News
