Leandro Cabrera Injury: Dealing with discomfort

Cabrera is a late call for Thursday's match against Rayo Vallecano due to discomfort, according to manager Manolo Gonzalez, per Santi Olivan of Marca. "He has a little discomfort, but in principle, he is there to play. We will evaluate the situation until the end and decide."

Cabrera is the only player for Espanyol to enter Thursday's match questionable, set to be tested until game time due to some discomfort. With the defender starting in 30 games this season, this will be something to monitor, as they could be without a regular starter. If he were to miss out, Carlos Romero and Clemens Riedel would likely start in the middle of the defense.