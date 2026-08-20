Leandro Cabrera News: Ruled out with pending suspension

Cabrera was withdrawn from Espanyol's squad shortly before Sunday's season opener against Levante after being ordered to serve a pending suspension from the 2024-25 season.

Cabrera was sent off against Barcelona in May 2025 for an altercation with Lamine Yamal and was given a four match ban, but he served only one match before Spain's Sports Administrative Tribunal granted a stay on the remaining three, allowing him to play the entire 2025-26 season under that provisional measure. That stay was lifted this weekend, and Cabrera must now serve his remaining three matches immediately, ruling him out of matches against Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. Cabrera is expected to be available again for the visit of Sevilla on September 6 once his suspension is complete. Unai Nunez and Clemens Riedel stepped in as the starting central defensive pairing against Levante as a result of his unexpected absence.