Leandro Cabrera News: Scores opener at Rayo Vallecano

Cabrera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Friday's 4-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Cabrera scored the opener in the 12th minute with his third goal in the campaign. The centerback also led Espanyol with a season-high 11 clearances. He's been an important piece in the squad and started in all but four games so far.