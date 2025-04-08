Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leandro Cabrera headshot

Leandro Cabrera News: Scores opener at Rayo Vallecano

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Cabrera scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Friday's 4-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Cabrera scored the opener in the 12th minute with his third goal in the campaign. The centerback also led Espanyol with a season-high 11 clearances. He's been an important piece in the squad and started in all but four games so far.

Leandro Cabrera
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now