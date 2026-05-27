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Leandro Cabrera News: Signs contract extension until 2027

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Cabrera signed a contract extension with Espanyol until June 2027 after a renewal clause included in his existing deal was automatically triggered following the club's La Liga survival and the number of appearances he made during the campaign, the club announced.

Cabrera featured in 37 of 38 La Liga fixtures this season, continuing to demonstrate that he remains one of the most reliable and commanding defenders in the division despite his advancing years. Cabrera has now made 245 official appearances for Espanyol since joining in January 2020, placing him among the 20 players with the most outings in the club's history, while also contributing seven goals across recent top-flight campaigns through his threat from set pieces. The extension secures the continuity of one of the club's most emblematic figures both on and off the pitch, with coach Manolo Gonzalez having relied on him as the undisputed leader of the defensive line throughout what has been a demanding survival battle season.

Leandro Cabrera
Espanyol
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