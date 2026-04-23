Leandro Cabrera headshot

Leandro Cabrera News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cabrera (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Thursday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Cabrera is no longer dealing with his discomfort and is deemed fit again, as the defender is not just on the team sheet but is starting immediately. With 31 starts in 31 appearances this season, he should continue as a starter moving forward to the end of the season, a part of seven clean sheets this season.

Leandro Cabrera
Espanyol
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