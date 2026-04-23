Leandro Cabrera News: Starting Thursday
Cabrera (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Thursday's match against Rayo Vallecano.
Cabrera is no longer dealing with his discomfort and is deemed fit again, as the defender is not just on the team sheet but is starting immediately. With 31 starts in 31 appearances this season, he should continue as a starter moving forward to the end of the season, a part of seven clean sheets this season.
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