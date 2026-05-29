Leandro Paredes Injury: Dealing with hamstring overload

Paredes is set to undergo tests after experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring before Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores elimination against Universidad Catolica, with the results expected to be decisive in planning his preparation ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, according to A24.

Paredes revealed he had been managing the hamstring overload throughout the week but refused to miss the Boca match out of pride and commitment to his club, playing the full 90 minutes despite being visibly limited in his influence. The midfielder admitted his coach had asked him to be honest about his condition and step off the pitch, but he insisted on staying on. The first indications suggest the issue is not considered extremely serious, giving Argentina cautious optimism about having their midfield captain available from the very first game of the tournament, though the clinical examinations will be crucial in determining his training load ahead of the trip to the United States.