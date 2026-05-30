Leandro Paredes Injury: Fitness concern ahead of World Cup

Paredes (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury during Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores group stage match against Universidad Catolica, putting his availability for Argentina's pre-World Cup friendlies in doubt, according to Martin Arevalo of ESPN.

Paredes had been showing signs of discomfort in the back of his leg during the warmup before the match but decided to take the field in an attempt to help Boca secure qualification to the round of 16, a gamble that ultimately worsened his condition. The world champion midfielder had been named in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man World Cup squad and was expected to join the group for the friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9, though his participation in both matches is now uncertain following the results of further testing. The immediate concern for Argentina is how he will respond to treatment over the coming days, with his availability for the opening World Cup fixture against Algeria on June 16 also being closely monitored. Manager Lionel Scaloni will need to assess whether Paredes can recover in time to play a meaningful role in the tournament or whether adjustments to the squad may be necessary.