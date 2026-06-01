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Leandro Paredes Injury: Muscle cramp only, WC not at risk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Paredes (hamstring) does not have a muscle tear as initially feared and is instead dealing with a contracture causing some discomfort, with his World Cup participation not at risk and a chance of featuring in one of the pre-tournament friendlies against Honduras or Iceland, according to Gaston Edul of TYC Sports.

Paredes arrived in Kansas on Sunday ahead of Argentina's first training session of the week, and while he will report slightly below full fitness, the updated diagnosis is a significant relief for coach Lionel Scaloni and the defending world champions. The midfielder is likely to accumulate some minutes in one of the two friendlies to regain match sharpness ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, though his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed given the competition from Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister for places in the midfield.

Leandro Paredes
Boca Juniors
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