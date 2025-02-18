Leandro Paredes News: Logs nine crosses in win

Paredes had one off-target shot, created one chance, sent in nine crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (one won) during Sunday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Paredes didn't have much defensive work here so he got even more involved on the attacking phase as usual, always initiating actions with his passing skills and also using his role as set pieces taker to rack up lots of crosses. After not being utilized so frequently until the end of November, the holding midfielder finally found his footing and started in six of the last eight domestic matches he was available to play.