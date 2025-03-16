Leandro Paredes News: Piles up crosses versus Cagliari

Paredes won two of two tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Cagliari.

Paredes contributed across the board and padded his numbers through set pieces but was rarely on point. He has scored once and tallied five shots (two on target), six chances created, 16 crosses (five accurate) and 12 tackles (seven won) in his last five showings.