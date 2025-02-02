Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leandro Paredes headshot

Leandro Paredes News: Three shots off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Paredes registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Since 2025's dawn, Paredes has been quiet in Serie A action, with his best performance of the year currently being against Genoa, who suffered three chances created and two shots on goal from him. However, he was benched for Roma's next Serie A game and came off the bench Sunday.

Leandro Paredes
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now