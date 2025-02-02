Leandro Paredes News: Three shots off bench
Paredes registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.
Since 2025's dawn, Paredes has been quiet in Serie A action, with his best performance of the year currently being against Genoa, who suffered three chances created and two shots on goal from him. However, he was benched for Roma's next Serie A game and came off the bench Sunday.
