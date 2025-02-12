Leandro Paredes News: Will return versus Porto
Paredes (rest) will be available Thursday against Porto, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.
Paredes reported back to the team after being given a short vacation to recharge the energies. He'll likely get the nod over Bryan Cristante. He has posted eight shots (three on target), 10 crosses (three accurate), nine tackles and five interceptions in his last five appearances (four starts).
