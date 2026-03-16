Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard Injury: Back available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Trossard (undisclosed) is back available for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Bayer Leverkusen, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "He's okay, he felt good so he's available".

Trossard is back available for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Bayer Leverkusen after missing the last two matches due to an undisclosed injury. The Belgian, who has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season, was a starter prior to the setback and could reclaim his spot on the left wing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli once fully fit.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
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