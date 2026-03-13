Leandro Trossard Injury: Could play Sunday

Trossard (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's match against Everton, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We'll see, we will have to wait and see and speak to the doctors on whether they are involved or not."

Trossard is going to face some testing and a late call Saturday, with the attacker still suffering from an undisclosed injury. This would be huge news for the club after only one game missed, as the Belgian does earn some decent time in the attack when fit. However, following the injury, he likely won't receive the start if fit, with Gabriel Martinelli or Noni Madueke other options on the flank.