Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard Injury: Fit for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Trossard (head) is fit and an option for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Trossard had to leave the field with a head injury Wednesday but has avoided a concussion and protocol, with the attacker an option for Sunday. However, he will likely be picked for the bench after two games straight as a substitute, with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus possible options in the attack as well.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
