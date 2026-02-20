Leandro Trossard Injury: Fit for play

Trossard (head) is fit and an option for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Trossard had to leave the field with a head injury Wednesday but has avoided a concussion and protocol, with the attacker an option for Sunday. However, he will likely be picked for the bench after two games straight as a substitute, with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus possible options in the attack as well.