Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard Injury: Forced off in FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 4:58am

Trossard (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the 38th minute of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield.

Trossard was forced off in the 38th minute of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Mansfield after picking up an apparent injury. The Belgian winger is expected to be evaluated in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, with Arsenal hoping it's nothing serious ahead of Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Leverkusen. If he ends up missing that match, the door could swing open for Gabriel Martinelli to take on a larger role down the left flank of the Gunners' attack.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago