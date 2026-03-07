Leandro Trossard Injury: Forced off in FA Cup

Trossard (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the 38th minute of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield.

Trossard was forced off in the 38th minute of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Mansfield after picking up an apparent injury. The Belgian winger is expected to be evaluated in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, with Arsenal hoping it's nothing serious ahead of Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Leverkusen. If he ends up missing that match, the door could swing open for Gabriel Martinelli to take on a larger role down the left flank of the Gunners' attack.