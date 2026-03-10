Leandro Trossard Injury: Hopeful for UCL game
Trossard (undisclosed) has taken part in training and could have a chance to feature Wednesday against Bayer Leverkusen after manager Mikel Arteta said "Those two are a possibility that they are available, and we'll see tomorrow." about him and Riccardo Calafiori.
Trossard might avoid a major issue following his withdrawal in last weekend's FA Cup clash. The attacker has been in and out of the starting lineup during the campaign while struggling with occasional fitness issues, but he should be a solid option if he's fully healthy, challenging Gabriel Martinelli for starts.
