Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard Injury: Hopeful for UCL game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Trossard (undisclosed) has taken part in training and could have a chance to feature Wednesday against Bayer Leverkusen after manager Mikel Arteta said "Those two are a possibility that they are available, and we'll see tomorrow." about him and Riccardo Calafiori.

Trossard might avoid a major issue following his withdrawal in last weekend's FA Cup clash. The attacker has been in and out of the starting lineup during the campaign while struggling with occasional fitness issues, but he should be a solid option if he's fully healthy, challenging Gabriel Martinelli for starts.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
