Leandro Trossard Injury: Limps off Tuesday

Trossard left the field with discomfort in the 76th minute of Tuesday's UCL quarterfinals first leg versus Sporting CP.

Trossard could be a doubt for Saturday's match against Bournemouth if he has sustained a significant issue, although it's still unclear if that's the case. He has been limited to two appearances over the past four weeks due to recurring injuries, so his condition will be a concern once again ahead of the final stretch of the season. Gabriel Martinelli should be the main beneficiary if Trossard is forced to miss time.