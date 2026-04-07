Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard Injury: Limps off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:55pm

Trossard left the field with discomfort in the 76th minute of Tuesday's UCL quarterfinals first leg versus Sporting CP.

Trossard could be a doubt for Saturday's match against Bournemouth if he has sustained a significant issue, although it's still unclear if that's the case. He has been limited to two appearances over the past four weeks due to recurring injuries, so his condition will be a concern once again ahead of the final stretch of the season. Gabriel Martinelli should be the main beneficiary if Trossard is forced to miss time.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago