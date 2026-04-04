Leandro Trossard Injury: Not available Saturday
Trossard (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.
Trossard is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton as he continues to deal with a lingering issue that already forced him to miss previous matches. The winger remains a regular starter when fit, and the staff appears to be taking a cautious approach to avoid any setback, with Gabriel Martinelli starting on the left wing in his absence.
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