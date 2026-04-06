Leandro Trossard Injury: Option against Sporting CP
Trossard (undisclosed) is back in training with the first team Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP, according to BeanymanSports.
Trossard could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP after training with the first team Monday following a lingering issue. The winger remains a regular starter when fit, recording six goals and eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, and could provide a boost in attack if cleared to feature.
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