Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard Injury: Out to face Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Trossard (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.

Trossard was hopeful for Wednesday but has missed out, with the attacker still dealing with his undisclosed injury. They will have a quick turnaround into Saturday's match against Everton, hoping to recover the Belgian then.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago