Leandro Trossard Injury: Out to face Leverkusen
Trossard (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.
Trossard was hopeful for Wednesday but has missed out, with the attacker still dealing with his undisclosed injury. They will have a quick turnaround into Saturday's match against Everton, hoping to recover the Belgian then.
