Leandro Trossard Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Trossard (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Everton.
Trossard will miss Saturday's clash against Everton after failing to recover in time from an undisclosed injury. The attacker was considered a late call ahead of the match but ultimately did not pass the final fitness tests. Noni Madueke start on the left wing, while the Belgian will aim to return in the coming matches once fully fit.
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