Trossard will have to be assessed again after suffering a new injury in Saturday's loss against Aston Villa. The Belgian came off the bench at halftime and scored the equalizer for Arsenal before being forced off with a new injury late in the game. This is a blow for Arsenal since he was returning from a two-game absence due to injury and will likely be sidelined for the rest of the year to avoid any new major setback. This will allow Gabriel Martinelli to get a larger role in the frontline for the Gunners.