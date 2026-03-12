Leandro Trossard Injury: Still dealing with discomfort

Trossard (undisclosed) is still dealing with discomfort and isn't fully fit to play yet, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "He trained yesterday but he wasn't comfortable to play. He said he was still feeling something and you need at this level the players at 100% and he wasn't."

Trossard still isn't back to full fitness despite returning to training with the squad in recent days, as he continues to deal with the issue he picked up during Saturday's FA Cup clash against Mansfield. The Belgian will be pushing to shake off the discomfort ahead of Saturday's matchup with Everton, having been a regular starter for the Gunners throughout the season. Until he's fully cleared, Gabriel Martinelli is expected to get the nod in the starting front line in his place.