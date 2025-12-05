Trossard is nearing a return from the injury he suffered against Barcelona in the Champions League, as it is a matter of days before he can return. The Belgian will be a late fitness call again for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa and will hope to pass the test after the final training session, as he has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for the Gunners since late September and performed well recently with two goals scored and three assists provided in his last five appearances prior to his setback. That said, if he had to miss the game against Aston Villa, Noni Madueke will see a larger role in the frontline.