Leandro Trossard Injury: Suffers head knock Wednesday

Trossard (head) was forced off in the 93rd minute of Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Wolves following a collision, according to The Standard.

Trossard came off the bench in Wednesday's draw but took a knock to the head after clashing with Santiago Bueno's shoulder, forcing him off deep into stoppage time. While some reports hinted it may have been a tactical concussion substitution from coach Mikel Arteta to get an extra defender on and close out the match, there was no official update on Trossard's condition after the final whistle. With the silence surrounding his status, he's now a real question mark heading into Sunday's north London derby against the Spurs. If he's ruled out, Gabriel Martinelli is in line to hold down the left wing and log another start in a marquee matchup.