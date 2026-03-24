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Leandro Trossard Injury: Won't join Belgium

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Trossard (undisclosed) won't play for Belgium during this international break since he will remain in London to fully recover from the issues that made him miss two games in March, according to 7sur7.

Trossard started each of the Gunners' last two matches across all competitions and dished out an assist in the Champions League against Leverkusen, but he is still managing the issue that kept him out against Everton and also ruled him out for the first leg against Leverkusen. He will therefore stay in London over the break instead of joining Belgium for the trip to the United States. The winger will now look to use that break to get all the way back to full fitness, as he remains a regular in coach Mikel Arteta's starting XI when healthy.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
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