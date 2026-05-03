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Leandro Trossard News: Assists in 3-0 home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Trossard assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham.

Trossard assisted Viktor Gyokeres for Arsenal's third goal of the game, coming in the added time of the first half, as Arsenal went on to win 3-0. The winger started his first Premier League game since March 1st, and this was his 19th start of the season. He took four shots in the game and created two chances. This was his first Premier League assist since early February, when he assisted against Sunderland.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
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