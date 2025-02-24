Leandro Trossard News: Creative display off left side

Trossard generated five shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Trossard was perhaps Arsenal's only forward who showed any real attacking intent in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham. In 90 minutes played, the left winger took five shots (one on target, three off, one blocked), created three chances, made three passes into the final third, and had nine touches in the opposition's box. Trossard has four goals and five assists in 18 Premier League starts this season, and with both Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus out for the rest of the season, Trossard will primarily feature on the left wing for Arsenal. He will look to have another bright performance this Wednesday against Nottingham Forest.