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Leandro Trossard News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Trossard assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Trossard played a pivotal, if somewhat unintentional, role in Saturday's 1-1 draw with PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest, with his fortunate deflection following Marquinhos' clearance falling perfectly into the path of Kai Havertz to open the scoring in the sixth minute, a moment that fundamentally shaped the entire dynamic of the match. The Belgian winger was subsequently tasked with a predominantly defensive role within Arsenal's low block, tracking back tirelessly and helping his side limit PSG to just four shots on target despite surrendering 75 percent of possession. Trossard ends the 2025-26 season with seven goals, 10 assists and 47 key passes across 44 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the key contributors behind Arsenal's Premier League title-winning campaign. Looking ahead, he is expected to start for Belgium national football team at the 2026 World Cup and figures to play a major role in his nation's hopes of making a deep run in the tournament.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
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