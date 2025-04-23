Leandro Trossard News: Excellent month continues

Trossard scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz (hamstring) going down with injury resulted in Arsenal pushing Trossard up front as a lone striker, a challenging role the latter has notably taken in stride. Across the 30-year-old's last four Premier League appearances, he has scored that many goals, accounting for half of his eight-goal tally in EPL action with the Gunners this season.