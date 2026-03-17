Leandro Trossard News: Logs assist
Trossard assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
Trossard got into the lineup and delivered an assist, continuing to carve out a role for himself in Arsenal's crowded attacking group. He's likely to be used off the bench in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Man City if at all, but he has a knack for making key plays at the right time and could be called upon if the Gunners need a spark.
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