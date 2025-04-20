Leandro Trossard News: Logs brace

Trossard scored twice in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Ipswich Town Sunday.

The winger set the tone early with a goal in the 14th minute before adding another in the second half in a route. Trossard might get some rest with a short turnaround Wednesday against Crystal Palace, but is a good fantasy option should he get the start. Palace have allowed 45 goals this season in 33 matches, and recently served up five goals in back-to-back matches to Manchester City and Newcastle United.