Leandro Trossard News: Not listed with injuries
Trossard (undisclosed) was not on the list of injured players and is fit for the club heading into Saturday's match against Bournemouth.
Trossard looked to have suffered an injury Tuesday, but it appears to have now only been a cramp or minor injury, as he is not deemed injured and should play the next contest. This is good news for the club as they try to keep players fit, needing depth for the busy end of the season. He has recorded five goals and five assists in 26 appearances (18 starts) this season.
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