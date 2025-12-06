Trossard is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa as he continues his return from the injury he suffered against Barcelona in the Champions League. The Belgian remained a late fitness call and ultimately was not cleared to start despite completing the final training session. This still marks progress in his recovery and keeps him available as an option should the Gunners need his creativity. His recent form with two goals and three assists in his last five appearances before the setback remains an encouraging sign for upcoming matches.