Leandro Trossard News: Plays 16 minutes
Trossard generated one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City.
Trossard continues to see a drop in time as the end of the season nears, missing from the starting XI in a third straight outing in all competitions. He would only appear against City for 16 minutes, recording one chance created and a cross. Following the return of Martin Odegaard and a newly fit Noni Madueke, Trossard could continue to see less time, as the club tries to fit Odegaard back in the midfield alongside Eberechi Eze.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)2 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates19 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More