Leandro Trossard News: Plays 16 minutes

Trossard generated one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Trossard continues to see a drop in time as the end of the season nears, missing from the starting XI in a third straight outing in all competitions. He would only appear against City for 16 minutes, recording one chance created and a cross. Following the return of Martin Odegaard and a newly fit Noni Madueke, Trossard could continue to see less time, as the club tries to fit Odegaard back in the midfield alongside Eberechi Eze.