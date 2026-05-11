Leandro Trossard News: Scores decisive winner

Trossard scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Trossard played the decisive role in Sunday's 1-0 win at West Ham, collecting Martin Odegaard's cutback inside the area in the second half and finishing clinically to break the deadlock and extend his side's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with two games remaining. The Belgian winger had earlier been the most dangerous attacker on the pitch in the first half, heading twice toward goal from corners, once parried by Mads Hermansen and once off the post, before finally getting the reward his performance deserved late in the second half. Trossard has scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season, ending a run of 14 consecutive league appearances without a goal and delivering the most important strike of his side's title campaign at the most pressured moment of the season.